So we have arrived at the last match of the group stage of the Bihar T20 League 2021. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming and telecast details of the game, but before that let's have a look at the preview of the game. So as mentioned above we shall have the playoffs of the match from Thursday onwards. Today, we have a game between Patna Pilots and Gaya Gladiators. The two teams will be fighting it out for a place in the playoffs. BCL 2021 Full Schedule: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Bihar Cricket League T20 Tournament.

Angika Avengers and Darbhanga Diamonds already made way in the semi-finals of Bihar T20 League 2021. Talking particularly about Patna Pilots. the team has so far played only a couple of games and have won a match and lost one. Whereas, Gaya Gladiators are on number five of the points table. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below:

Is Patna Pilots vs Gaya Gladiators Live Telecast Available on TV?

Unfortunately, the live telecast of the match between Patna Pilots and Gaya Gladiators will not be available on television.

Can we Live Stream Patna Pilots vs Gaya Gladiators, BCL 2021 Online?

The fans can catch up on the score of the Patna Pilots vs Gaya Gladiators match on the social media pages of the channel and also on Jio Tv. The fans can also watch the match on the YouTube link given above.

Squads

Patna Pilots: Akash Raj (C), Animesh Kumar, Ankush Raj, Ashwani Kumar, Mangal Mahrour, Sachin Kumar, Sakibul Gani, Shaseem Rathore, Sraman Nigrodh, Vijay Bharti, Abhishek Kumar, Bhaskar Dubey, Mohit Kumar, Surya Vansham, Baljeet Singh, Divyansh Raj, Himanshu Singh, Rashmikant Ranjan, Samar Quadri, Shishir Saket

Gaya Gladiators: Pranav Singh, Vikash Yadav, Sabir Khan-I, Aniket Kumar, Shashank Upadhyay, Rishav Rakesh, Tabrez Alam, Harish Kumar, Tarun Kumar, Sachin Kr Singh, Suraj Rathore, Mrityunjay Singh, Ankur Rai, Apurva Anand-I, Rajesh Singh, Aditya Pandey, Sidhant Vijay, Vikas Patel, Piyush Kumar Singh, Deelip Kumar

