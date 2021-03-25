Angika Avengers will face Patna Pilots in the first semi-final of the Bihar Cricket League (BCL) 2021 T20 tournament. Angika Avengers vs Patna Pilots match in BCL 2021 will be played at the Urja Stadium in Patna, which is hosting all the matches in the tournament. Angika Avengers were the standout team in the league stages of the Bihar Cricket League and qualified for the semi-finals after finishing on top. Patna Pilots progressed to the last four stage after winning two of their four matches and finishing fourth in the five-team league. Meanwhile, ahead of the Angika Avengers vs Patna Pilots semi-final match in BCL 2021 should scroll down for all details. BCL 2021 Full Schedule: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Bihar Cricket League T20 Tournament.

Patna Pilots were beaten by Angika Avengers when both these teams clashed earlier in the tournament during the league stages. Batting first, the Patna Pilots posted 162/3 in 20 overs which the Avengers chased down with two overs to spare. Angika Avengers won three of their four matches in the league stage with their only defeat coming against Bhagalpur Bulls in their last league stage match.

Is Angika Avengers vs Patna Pilots BCL 2021 Semi-Final 1 Live Telecast Available on TV?

Fans in India can watch the Angika Avengers vs Patna Pilots BCL 2021 semi-final 1 match live telecast on Eurosport channels. Eurosport is the official broadcaster for Bihar Cricket League 2021 and will be live telecasting the game on TV in India.

Can we Live Stream Angika Avengers vs Patna Pilots BCL 2021 Semi-Final 1 Online?

Live streaming of the Angika Avengers vs Patna Pilots BCL 2021 semi-final 1 match will be available on the Discovery+ app as well as on the website.

Squads

Angika Avengers: Vibhooti Bhaskar, Gaurav Kumar Gaya, Niku Kumar, Krishna Ojha, Amarjeet Rai, Vivek Singh, Vivek Kumar, Aryan Raj, Sarfaraz Ashraf, Nishant Kumar, Murari Kumar, Raju Kr, Abhishek Babu, Kumar Sahaj, Ashutosh Kumar, Ashutosh Aman (C), Utkarsh Bhaskar, Rahul Kumar, Gaurav Bhagalpur, Ashwini Kumar (WK), Keshav Kumar (WK), Gautam Yadav, Suraj Kashyap.

Patna Pilots: Mangal Mahrour, Vijay Bharti, Mohit Kumar-II, Samar Quadri, Abhishek Kumar, Ankush Raj, Shaseem Rathore, Sakibul Gani, Rashmikant Ranjan, Shishir Saket, Baljeet Singh, Surya Vansham, Sraman Nigrodh (WK), Sachin Kumar, Divyansh Raj, Animesh Kumar, Akash Raj (C), Bhaskar Dubey, Ashwani Kumar, Himanshu Singh.

