The Bihar Cricket League 2021 is being played at the Urja Stadium in Patna. The T20 tournament began on March 20 (Sunday) and will continue until the last week of this month with the final set to be held on March 26. The BCL 2021 tournament was inaugurated by Bihar governor Phagu Chauhan and the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev. The tournament follows the same format as the Indian Premier League. Here, take a look at the BCL 2021 full schedule with fixture details, squads of all teams in the Bihar Cricket League, match timings, venues and every other detail you need to know about the T20 tournament. Krunal Pandya Gets into a Verbal Spat With Tom Curran During IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2021, Video Goes Viral.

There are five teams in the Bihar Cricket League 2021. The teams are Bhagalpur Bulls, Darbhanga Diamonds, Gaya Gladiators, Angika Avengers and Patna Pilots. Each team will play each other once in the league stages with the top four teams then qualifying for the semi-finals. The winner of those semis-finals will then meet each other in the final on March 26. A total of 13 matches will be played in the tournament in a space of six days. Shreyas Iyer Injury Update: Delhi Capitals Skipper Doubtful for IPL 2021 After Dislocating Shoulder While Fielding During IND vs ENG 1st ODI.

Bihar Cricket League 2021 Schedule

Date Match Time (IST) Venue Saturday, March 20 Angika Avengers vs Patna Pilots 2:00 PM IST Urja Stadium, Patna Saturday, March 20 Darbhanga Diamonds vs Bhagalpur Bulls 6:00 PM IST Urja Stadium, Patna Sunday, March 21 Gaya Gladiators vs Bhagalpur Bulls 2:00 PM IST Urja Stadium, Patna Sunday, March 21 Angika Avengers vs Darbhanga Diamonds 6:00 PM IST Urja Stadium, Patna Monday, March 22 Gaya Gladiators vs Darbhanga Diamonds 2:00 PM IST Urja Stadium, Patna Monday, March 22 Patna Pilots vs Bhagalpur Bulls 6:00 PM IST Urja Stadium, Patna Tuesday, March 23 Patna Pilots vs Darbhanga Diamonds 2:00 PM IST Urja Stadium, Patna Tuesday, March 23 Gaya Gladiators vs Angika Avengers 6:00 PM IST Urja Stadium, Patna Wednesday, March 24 Bhagalpur Bulls vs Angika Avengers 2:00 PM IST Urja Stadium, Patna Wednesday, March 24 Patna Pilots vs Gaya Gladiators 6:00 PM IST Urja Stadium, Patna Thursday, March 25 Semi-final 1 TBD Urja Stadium, Patna Thursday, March 25 Semi-final 2 TBD Urja Stadium, Patna Friday, March 26 Final TBD Urja Stadium, Patna

Squads

Bhagalpur Bulls

Amod Yadav, MD Rahmatullah (WK), Prashant Singh, Prashant Srivastava, Rishav Raj, Satish Kumar, Tripurari Keshav, Vishwajeet Gopala, Yashasvi Rishav, Gaurav Sharma, Manohar Jha, Mukesh Kumar, Prem Priyank, Varun Raj, Aspaq Ahmad (WK), Vikash Ranjan (WK), Ankit Singh, Anuj Raj, Govind Dev Choudhary, Harsh Kumar, Raj Singh Naveen, Rashid Iqbal, Shashi Shekhar.

Patna Pilots

Akash Raj (C), Animesh Kumar, Ankush Raj, Ashwani Kumar, Mangal Mahrour, Sachin Kumar, Sakibul Gani, Shaseem Rathore, Sraman Nigrodh, Vijay Bharti, Abhishek Kumar, Bhaskar Dubey, Mohit Kumar, Surya Vansham, Baljeet Singh, Divyansh Raj, Himanshu Singh, Rashmikant Ranjan, Samar Quadri, Shishir Saket.

Angika Avengers

Abhishek Babu, Amarjeet Rai, Aryan Raj, Keshav Kumar (WK), Niku Kumar, Nishant Kumar, Raju Kr, Sarfaraz Ashraf, Utkarsh Bhaskar, Ashutosh Aman (C), Gaurav Bhagalpur, Kumar Sahaj, Murari Kumar, Vibhooti Bhaskar, Viveek Kumar, Ashwini Kumar (WK), Ashutosh Kumar, Gaurav Kumar Gaya, Gautam Yadav, Krishna Ojha, Rahul Kumar, Suraj Kashyap, Vivek Singh.

Gaya Gladiators

Aniket Kumar, Pranav Singh, Rajesh Singh, Sachin Kumar, Suraj Rathod, Deelip Kumar, Mrityunjay Singh, Rishav Rakesh, Shashank Upadhyay, Sidhant Vijay, Tabrez Alam, Ankur Rai (WK), Vikash Yadav (WK), Aditya Pandey, Apurva Anand (C), Harish Kumar, Piyush Singh, Sabir Khan, Tarun Kumar, Vikas Patel.

Darbhanga Diamonds

Babul Kumar (C), Bansidhar, Kumar Rajnish, Kundan Sharma, Suraj Yadav, Prakash Babu, Rahul Ratn, Rohit Kumar, Vikas Jha, Vikrant Singh, Bipin Saurabh (WK), Suraj Chauhan (WK), Arnav Kishore, Dhiraj Singh, Harsh Raj, Imtiaz Alam, Indrajit Kumar, Kamaludin, Paramjeet Singh, Shabbir Khan, Vipul Krishna.

