The Bihar Cricket League 2021 is being played at the Urja Stadium in Patna. The T20 tournament began on March 20 (Sunday) and will continue until the last week of this month with the final set to be held on March 26. The BCL 2021 tournament was inaugurated by Bihar governor Phagu Chauhan and the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev. The tournament follows the same format as the Indian Premier League. Here, take a look at the BCL 2021 full schedule with fixture details, squads of all teams in the Bihar Cricket League, match timings, venues and every other detail you need to know about the T20 tournament. Krunal Pandya Gets into a Verbal Spat With Tom Curran During IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2021, Video Goes Viral.
There are five teams in the Bihar Cricket League 2021. The teams are Bhagalpur Bulls, Darbhanga Diamonds, Gaya Gladiators, Angika Avengers and Patna Pilots. Each team will play each other once in the league stages with the top four teams then qualifying for the semi-finals. The winner of those semis-finals will then meet each other in the final on March 26. A total of 13 matches will be played in the tournament in a space of six days. Shreyas Iyer Injury Update: Delhi Capitals Skipper Doubtful for IPL 2021 After Dislocating Shoulder While Fielding During IND vs ENG 1st ODI.
Bihar Cricket League 2021 Schedule
|Date
|Match
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|Saturday, March 20
|Angika Avengers vs Patna Pilots
|2:00 PM IST
|Urja Stadium, Patna
|Saturday, March 20
|Darbhanga Diamonds vs Bhagalpur Bulls
|6:00 PM IST
|Urja Stadium, Patna
|Sunday, March 21
|Gaya Gladiators vs Bhagalpur Bulls
|2:00 PM IST
|Urja Stadium, Patna
|Sunday, March 21
|Angika Avengers vs Darbhanga Diamonds
|6:00 PM IST
|Urja Stadium, Patna
|Monday, March 22
|Gaya Gladiators vs Darbhanga Diamonds
|2:00 PM IST
|Urja Stadium, Patna
|Monday, March 22
|Patna Pilots vs Bhagalpur Bulls
|6:00 PM IST
|Urja Stadium, Patna
|Tuesday, March 23
|Patna Pilots vs Darbhanga Diamonds
|2:00 PM IST
|Urja Stadium, Patna
|Tuesday, March 23
|Gaya Gladiators vs Angika Avengers
|6:00 PM IST
|Urja Stadium, Patna
|Wednesday, March 24
|Bhagalpur Bulls vs Angika Avengers
|2:00 PM IST
|Urja Stadium, Patna
|Wednesday, March 24
|Patna Pilots vs Gaya Gladiators
|6:00 PM IST
|Urja Stadium, Patna
|Thursday, March 25
|Semi-final 1
|TBD
|Urja Stadium, Patna
|Thursday, March 25
|Semi-final 2
|TBD
|Urja Stadium, Patna
|Friday, March 26
|Final
|TBD
|Urja Stadium, Patna
Squads
Bhagalpur Bulls
Amod Yadav, MD Rahmatullah (WK), Prashant Singh, Prashant Srivastava, Rishav Raj, Satish Kumar, Tripurari Keshav, Vishwajeet Gopala, Yashasvi Rishav, Gaurav Sharma, Manohar Jha, Mukesh Kumar, Prem Priyank, Varun Raj, Aspaq Ahmad (WK), Vikash Ranjan (WK), Ankit Singh, Anuj Raj, Govind Dev Choudhary, Harsh Kumar, Raj Singh Naveen, Rashid Iqbal, Shashi Shekhar.
Patna Pilots
Akash Raj (C), Animesh Kumar, Ankush Raj, Ashwani Kumar, Mangal Mahrour, Sachin Kumar, Sakibul Gani, Shaseem Rathore, Sraman Nigrodh, Vijay Bharti, Abhishek Kumar, Bhaskar Dubey, Mohit Kumar, Surya Vansham, Baljeet Singh, Divyansh Raj, Himanshu Singh, Rashmikant Ranjan, Samar Quadri, Shishir Saket.
Angika Avengers
Abhishek Babu, Amarjeet Rai, Aryan Raj, Keshav Kumar (WK), Niku Kumar, Nishant Kumar, Raju Kr, Sarfaraz Ashraf, Utkarsh Bhaskar, Ashutosh Aman (C), Gaurav Bhagalpur, Kumar Sahaj, Murari Kumar, Vibhooti Bhaskar, Viveek Kumar, Ashwini Kumar (WK), Ashutosh Kumar, Gaurav Kumar Gaya, Gautam Yadav, Krishna Ojha, Rahul Kumar, Suraj Kashyap, Vivek Singh.
Gaya Gladiators
Aniket Kumar, Pranav Singh, Rajesh Singh, Sachin Kumar, Suraj Rathod, Deelip Kumar, Mrityunjay Singh, Rishav Rakesh, Shashank Upadhyay, Sidhant Vijay, Tabrez Alam, Ankur Rai (WK), Vikash Yadav (WK), Aditya Pandey, Apurva Anand (C), Harish Kumar, Piyush Singh, Sabir Khan, Tarun Kumar, Vikas Patel.
Darbhanga Diamonds
Babul Kumar (C), Bansidhar, Kumar Rajnish, Kundan Sharma, Suraj Yadav, Prakash Babu, Rahul Ratn, Rohit Kumar, Vikas Jha, Vikrant Singh, Bipin Saurabh (WK), Suraj Chauhan (WK), Arnav Kishore, Dhiraj Singh, Harsh Raj, Imtiaz Alam, Indrajit Kumar, Kamaludin, Paramjeet Singh, Shabbir Khan, Vipul Krishna.
