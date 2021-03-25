Darbhanga Diamonds will take on Bhagalpur Bulls in the second semi-finals of the Bihar Cricket League (BCL) 2021 T20 tournament. Darbhanga Diamonds vs Bhagalpur Bulls match will be played at the Urja Stadium in Patna, which is hosting all the games of the competition on March 25, 2021 (Thursday). Meanwhile, fans searching for Dharbhanga Diamonds vs Bhagalpur Bulls, BCL 2021 live streaming, can scroll down below. BCL 2021 Full Schedule: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

The winner of this game will face either Angika Avengers or Patna Pilots in the summit clash of the tournament as the two teams face each other in the first semi-final. Darbhanga Diamonds finished second in the group stage standings. Bhagalpur Bulls, on the other hand, finished third on the table. Diamonds defeated the Bulls in their opening match of the competition.

Is Darbhanga Diamonds vs Bhagalpur Bulls BCL 2021 Semi-Final 2 Live Telecast Available on TV?

Fans in India can watch the Darbhanga Diamonds vs Bhagalpur Bulls BCL 2021 semi-final 2 match live telecast on Eurosport channels. Eurosport is the official broadcaster for Bihar Cricket League 2021 and will be live telecasting the game on TV in India.

Can we Live Stream Darbhanga Diamonds vs Bhagalpur Bulls BCL 2021 Semi-Final 2 Online?

Live streaming of the Darbhanga Diamonds vs Bhagalpur Bulls Pilots BCL 2021 semi-final 2 match will be available on the Discovery+ app as well as on the website and fans can tune in on either to catch the game online.

Squads

Darbhanga Diamonds: Babul Kumar, Kundan Sharma, Kumar Rajnish, Vipul Krishna, Harsh Raj, Shabbir Khan, Bipin Saurabh, Arnav Kishore, Imtiaz Alam, Paramjeet Singh, Indrajit Kumar, Vikas Jha, Suraj Yadav, Vikrant Singh, Suraj Chauhan, Prakash Babu, Rohit Kumar, Kamaludin, Rahul Ratn, Dhiraj Singh, Bansidhar

Bhagalpur Bulls: Shashi Shekhar, MD Rahmatullah, Prashant Singh, Vishwajeet Gopala, Aspaq Ahmad, Ankit Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Prashant Srivastava, Harsh Kumar, Vikash Ranjan, Amod Yadav, Rishav Raj, Tripurari Keshav, Rashid Iqbal, Yashasvi Rishav, Anuj Raj, Satish Kumar, Prem Priyank, Varun Raj, Govind Dev Choudhary, Gaurav Sharma, Raj Singh Naveen, Manohar Jha

