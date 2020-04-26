Brett Lee Backs Virat Kohli to Break Sachin Tendulkar’s Records, Says ‘He Can Definitely Knock It Off’

Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli are certainly two of the best batsman to have stepped onto the cricket field and comparisons have been drawn between the two greats since the last few years. The Master Blaster has piled up a mountain in his 23-year old illustrious career and many believed that his records might never be touched. However, Kohli redefined batting in the modern generation and is touted many records of his idol. Recently, former Australian pacer Brett Lee also presented his opinion on the much-talked-about debate. The 2003-World Cup winner called Kohli’s international record ‘phenomenal’ and backed the current Indian captain to go past the highest run-scorer in international cricket. ‘Don’t Talk to Sachin Tendulkar, You’ll Be in Pain’: Brett Lee Reveals Glenn McGrath’s Advise Against Sledging Master Blaster.

“We are talking about phenomenal numbers here, so you mentioned seven to eight years of cricket and at the rate he (Virat Kohli) is going, yes, he can definitely knock it off,” said the legendary Australian pacer on Star Sports’ show Cricket Connected. Lee also supported his statement by mentioning a few facts. According to him, a player needs three things, talent, fitness and mental strength, and Kohli has all the attributes in him. Thus, the 31-year old could surpass Tendulkar.

“It comes down to three things, there is one thing I would like to eliminate – so, you talk about talent as a batsman, he’s definitely got that talent, eliminate that first and foremost. Then fitness – Virat Kohli has got that fitness, so for me, it is all about fitness at the age of 30 and also that mental strength, the mental capacity to get through those hard times, being away from home, from his wife, or when they will have children,” Lee added

Further in the discussion, Lee said that if Kohli keeps himself fit physically and mentally, he’ll surely break Tendulkar’s records. However, he also called Sachin ‘God of Cricket’ and said only time will tell if someone can go past him.

“He will do it easily with his talent, it comes down to his mental strength and if he stays fit enough and I believe he has got all those three components to go past Sachin. But, how can you say someone can go past Sachin Tendulkar- this is God here, can someone go better than God, we will wait and see,” said the 43-year old.