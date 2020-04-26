‘Don’t Talk to Sachin Tendulkar, You’ll Be in Pain’: Brett Lee Reveals Glenn McGrath’s Advise Against Sledging Master Blaster

Sachin Tendulkar and Brett Lee (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

One can say that Sledging and Australian Cricketers go hand in hand. The Men from down under tend to get under the skin of the opposition and there are numerous stories of Aussie cricketers bringing down their opponent verbally. However, former Australian pacer Brett Lee revealed that he was warned by Glenn McGrath to not sledge India’s legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar. The 2003-World Cup winner said that McGrath used to tell him and all the other young bowlers to not have any sort of conversation against Tendulkar or else you will be in ‘pain.’ When Saqlain Mushtaq Sledged Sachin Tendulkar Only to Never Sledge Him Again.

“There was always a bowling captain, when I was growing up, there was Glenn (McGrath) and he would always say to the young guys coming through, be it Mitch Johnson or any of the young guys, Do not talk to Sachin, if you do, you will in pain whole day. So that was it, that was what we discussed in our bowling meeting, do not talk to Sachin,” Lee said on Star Sports Show Cricket Connected.

Tendulkar is widely regarded as one of the best batsmen to have ever stepped onto the cricket field and his record in international cricket is simply sensational. The right-handed batsman has played several magnificent knocks against the Aussies. In fact, 20 of his 100 international centuries came against Australia only. So, one can understand why McGrath used to give that advice to the young bowlers.

Recently, another bowling legend, Saqlain Mushtaq also revealed an instance when he sledged Tendulkar and regretted afterwards. "I was new when I sledged him for the first time. If I recall correctly, it was the 1997 edition. Sachin quietly came up to me and said 'I never misbehaved with you, why are you misbehaving with me'? I got so embarrassed that I did not know what to say to him," the former off-spinner said while talking to PTI.