So finally the playoffs of the IPL 2021 are here and the first qualifier will be played on Saturday. The match between Delhi Capitals and the Chennai Super Kings will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. Now ahead of the much important fixture, both the teams were seen sweating it out in the nets. While the bowlers honed their skills at the craft, the batters were seen batting in the nets. The social media accounts of both teams share the pictures and the video of the nets. RCB vs DC Highlights of VIVO IPL 2021.

The Delhi Capitals are expecting Marcus Stoinis to make a comeback into the squad. Stoinis limped off the field with a hamstring strain, but now things seem to be back on track with DC. “We had already qualified, so we thought we are going to try someone because Stoinis was injured. Hopefully he will be in for the next game," Pant told reporters after his team’s loss to Bangalore. Now, here's a look at the pictures and video from the nets.

The second Qualifier match will be played between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Stay tuned to this pace for more updates related to the IPL 2021.

