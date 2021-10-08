Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) meet in the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) match 56. Both the teams have qualified for the IPL 2021 playoffs. Delhi Capitals are assured of top finish even if they lose this encounter as they have 20 points in their kitty. RCB, on the other hand, have 16 points and a victory in this fixture will take them on level with Chennai Super Kings. However, for RCB to beat CSK’s net run-rate looks a tough ask. Meanwhile, stay tuned for RCB vs DC live score and playing XI updates. RCB vs DC, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.

So, whatever the outcome this game has, RCB are very much likely going to play the Eliminator and could face Kolkata Knight Riders. Mumbai Indians are in contention for remaining spot apart from KKR but they need to win by a very big margin against Sunrisers Hyderabad which appears impossible.

It is safe to say, RCB vs DC is a dead rubber. Both the teams will look to fine tune their playing XIs and maybe try out their bench strength. Earlier, these two teams faced each other and RCB emerged by just one run.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat(w), Daniel Christian, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, George Garton, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Dushmantha Chameera, Sachin Baby, Kyle Jamieson, Tim David, Wanindu Hasaranga, Navdeep Saini, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Akash Deep, Pavan Deshpande.

Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ripal Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Steven Smith, Umesh Yadav, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Sam Billings, Marcus Stoinis, Tom Curran, Ben Dwarshuis, Lalit Yadav, Kulwant Khejroliya, Vishnu Vinod, Praveen Dubey, Lukman Meriwala