The IPL 2021 schedule is announced and the fans are quite excited with the tournament will begin on April 9, 2021. The first match will be held between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai. Chennai Super Kings fans have been extremely excited and they have been posting memes on social media. They have been posting memes featuring MS Dhoni where they said that 'Thalla' is coming. MS Dhoni had retired from international cricket last year in 2020 just before the IPL 2020 which was held in UAE. IPL 2021 Schedule in PDF for Free Download: Get Indian Premier League 14 Venues, Full Time Table, Fixtures and Match Timings in IST.

MS Dhoni had posted a video of himself on social media and informed his fans about his retirement. The fans were also disappointed with the decision and they had posted sad tweets. Also, Chennai Super Kings did not have a great outing in the IPL 2020 in UAE. They were placed on number seven of the points table. Talking about MS Dhoni, he scored only 200 runs from 14 outings. For now, let's have a look at the tweets below:

Chennai Super Kings will take on Delhi Capitals on April 10, 2021. MS Dhoni and other players have already reached Chennai for the camp which could start on March 9, 2021.

