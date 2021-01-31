Chennai Super Kings rejoiced as Tamil Nadu beat Baroda to win the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 title. CSK, who are based out of the same state celebrated the title win. “Men in #Yellove - The Champions!” CSK posted on its Twitter page. The franchise was hinting towards the jersey of the Tamil Nadu cricket team, who wore a shade of yellow and blue kit. Chennai Super Kings also wear yellow coloured jersey in the Indian Premier League. Sai Kishore and N Jagadeeesan also play for CSK in the IPL. Tamil Nadu Win Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021 Title, Beat Baroda by Seven Wickets.

The IPL franchise is also based in Tamil Nadu and therefore celebrated the victory of their own state in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 tournament. This was Tamil Nadu’s second Syed Mushtaq Ali title and first since 2006/07. They had beaten Punjab to win the inaugural edition of the tournament but had since failed to lift the trophy for a second time before winning it again this season. Take a look at CSK’s post on Tamil Nadu’s title win.

CSK React to Tamil Nadu's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Title Win

CSK Congratulates Sai Kishore and N Jagadeesan

#WhistlePodu for The Singa Nadais of these two champion players through the #SyedMushtaqAliTrophy! #Yellove 💛🦁 pic.twitter.com/sS9vok7wo1 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) January 31, 2021

Tamil Nadu had also reached the final of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last season but lost agonisingly by one run to champions Karnataka. This year, however, they dominated the final and won it in style with Shahrukh Khan smashing 17 runs in the 18th over, including a six and four off the last two deliveries, to lead his side to a title win.

Tamil Nadu Dominate Baroda in Syed Mushtaq Ali Final

Shahrukh remained not-out on 18 runs from seven deliveries with Baba Aparajith at the other end on 29 off 35 to see off the win. The platform for Tamil Nadu’s win in the final was, however, laid by the spinners led by Manimaran Siddharth who, playing his first match in the tournament, picked 4/20 in his four-over spell to rattle the Baroda batting order.

He was well complemented by Aparajith (1/16), Sai Kishore (3 overs/1 maiden/ 11 runs) and Murugan Ashwin (4 overs/27 runs). The spin quartet restricted Baroda to 120/9 before their batsmen chased it down comfortably.

