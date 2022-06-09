Chennai, June 9: The delegates of the National Chess Federations of Russia and Belarus can vote in the upcoming Presidential elections of the International Chess Federation, or FIDE as it is commonly known. It may be recalled that FIDE had suspended Russian and Belarusian chess teams from participating in its competitions earlier this year owing to Russia's military action in Ukraine. As a result, Russian and Belarusian chess teams will not be playing in the 44th Chess Olympiad to be held at Mahabalipuram near here in July-August. However, FIDE has clarified that the National Chess Federations of Russia and Belarus have not been suspended and hence their delegates can vote in the Presidential elections to be held alongside the Olympiad. Olympic-style Torch Relay to Be Introduced Ahead of 44th Chess Olympiad.

According to FIDE, to this date they are not suspended member federations with regard to the elections for the President and members of the FIDE Council, of the Zone Presidents, and of the members of the Ethics and Disciplinary Commission and of the Constitutional Commission (FIDE Continents can organise their internal elections in accordance with their internal rules). Incumbent President Arkady Dvorkovich is standing for re-election while former World Champion India's Viswanathan Anand will be contesting for the Deputy President's post. Anand, who is in good form now, will not be part of the Indian Olympiad team.

