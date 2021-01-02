Right before the third Test match between India and Australia, the Indian fans almost got a heart attack with Cheteshwar Pujara getting his elbow hit while getting throw downs in the nets. Pujara hurt his right elbow and almost gave an injury scare to the fans as he walked out of the nets. However, the fans heaved a sigh of relief after seeing Pujara in the nets after a short break. The Indian team will play their third Test match against Australia on January 7, 2020, at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Australia. T Natarajan, Shardul Thakur Replace Injured Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami in India Test Squad Against Australia.

India is already without the services of Virat Kohli and the injury of Umesh Yadav has added to the woes of the Indian team. Natarajan has stepped into the shoes of Umesh Yadav. Further, had Pujara got injured, it would have only proved to be fatal to the team. A journalist from Australia shared the news of Pujara's blow on her social media account. Check it out below:

A while ago, the BCCI also shared the video of the Indian team doing some fielding drills. Check out the video below:

We are sure that the fans are no longer worried about Pujara's injury. For the Australian team, David Warner is close to making a comeback into the team. Both teams would leave no stone unturned to win the third match.

