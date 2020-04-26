Chris Gayle Trolls Yuzvendra Chahal, Says 'You Are Very Annoying on Social Media'

Chris Gayle (Photo Credit:

New Delhi, April 26: West Indies batsman Chris Gayle brutally roasted India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal for his social media posts during a live session on popular social media platform Instagram. With no cricket going due to coronavirus pandemic, players are engaging with fans these days on social media to keep themselves busy.

During a recent live session, Chahal's former Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate trolled him for the videos that he uploads on social media. Gayle referred to Chahal as 'annoying' and went on to the extent of saying that he is going to block him. Harbhajan Singh Stirs Controversy With his Deleted Tweet; Alleges 'Games Were Played' to Ouster Some 2011 World Cup Winning Players from Team India (View Post).

"I am going to tell TikTok to block you as well, seriously. You are very annoying on social media man. You need to get off social media right now. We are tired of Chahal. I don't wanna see you in my life again. I am gonna block you," Gayle said.

This is not the first time when a fellow cricketer has pointed towards Chahal for his social media activities. Earlier, India skipper Virat Kohli had referred to him as a clown during a live video session with former South Africa cricketer AB de Villiers.

"Have you seen his TikTok videos? You should go and check out Yuzvendra Chahal's TikTok videos," said Kohli.

"You will not believe this guy is playing international cricket and he is 29-year-old. Just go and look at his videos. He's an absolute clown."