Harbhajan Singh Stirs Controversy With his Deleted Tweet; Alleges 'Games Were Played' to Ouster Some 2011 World Cup Winning Players from Team India (View Post)

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh has stirred a controversy after he alleged that some of the 2011 World Cup-winning players were dropped from the team deliberately. Harbhajan took to Twitter and shared a photo of team India's playing XI against Sri Lanka during the 2011 CWC final. The photo read, "WC 2011 winning XI never played an ODI together after this match." The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) spinner claimed it was 'politics' inside team India that resulted in the ouster of many players. The 39-year-old also said that it was a time to write an honest book about all that happened in team India. Harbhajan, however, later deleted that tweet. Harbhajan Singh Says Younis Khan Made Him ‘Feel Like Crying’ When They Faced Each Other.

"How ridiculous..let the time comes will reveal who was playing what games to keep everyone away from each other's..lot was happening..time for me to write a book I guess. An HONEST book about what all happen and overall [sic]," read Harbhajan's deleted tweet.

Fans also got hold of Harbhajan's deleted tweet. One of the users wrote, "Dont understand why you deleted below tweet. It is very much required. This is not your private firm where people are keeping secrets from the nation. Good if you write an Honest book and reveal the culprit if any. Thank you." ‘Dreams Become Reality’: Harbhajan Singh Relives His First Test Wicket Against Australia in 1998.

@harbhajan_singh Dont understand why you deleted below tweet. It is very much required. This is not your private firm where people are keeping secrets from the nation. Good if you write an Honest book and reveal the culprit if any. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/ZcdmbPSiX1 — Kushal Dave (@iamkushaldave) April 26, 2020

Interestingly, in 2014 Harbhajan had said that because of the healthy team environment, India managed to lift the World Cup in 2011. "During the 2011 World Cup, our team was really strong. But the most important factor was the healthy team environment we had within the dressing room. Our coach Gary Kirsten created a friendly unit which was really united to the core,"