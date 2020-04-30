Chuni Goswami Dies at 82, BCCI and Mohun Bagan Pay Tributes to Former Indian Football Captain and First-Class Cricketer

Chinu Goswami (Photo Credits: Twitter/BCCI)

In Thursday (April 30, 2020), India lost one of its greatest sporting icons as Padma Shri Subimal (Chuni) Goswami passed away after a cardiac arrest. The legendary footballer and cricketer was suffering from underlying ailments, including sugar, prostrate and nerve problems and breathed his last in Kolkata. After the news broke, messages of condolence started pouring in for the legend of Indian sports. Goswami was a former Indian football team captain and played first-class cricket for Bengal. Padma Shri Chuni Goswami, Former Indian Football Captain and First-Class Cricketer Dies at 82.

BCCI paid their tribute to the legend as they posted a heartfelt message on their social media. ‘BCCI mourns the death of Subimal ‘Chuni’ Goswami, an all-rounder in the truest sense. He captained the Indian national football team & led to them to gold in the 1962 Asian Games. He later played first-class cricket for Bengal & guided them to the final of Ranji Trophy in 1971-72’ the governing body captioned their post. RIP Chuni Goswami! 7 Things to Know About India's Football Legend Who Led Team to Asian Gold in 1962 and Was Also Successful in First-Class Cricket Career!

Goswami’s former team Mohun Bagan, whom he played for in his entire career, also took to social media to express their grief as they wrote ‘We’re deeply saddened by the passing of former player and club Legend Sri Subimal (Chuni) Goswami, aged 83. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Chuni Goswami’

Goswami made his name in two of the biggest sports in India, cricket and football. He played for the national football teams 50 times and led them to gold in 1962 Asian Games and Silver in 1964 Asia Cup.

Goswami also represented Bengal in 46 first-class games between 1962 and 1973 and led them to a Ranji Trophy final. He took 8/97 when a combined team of East and Central Zone, then the weakest zonal side in India, beat Garry Sobers' West Indians in 1966-67.