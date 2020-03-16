Cricket South Africa Terminates All Forms of Cricket in the Country

South Africa Cricket Team (Photo Credits: Twitter/OfficialCSA)

Johannesburg, March 16: Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced on Monday that it has terminated all forms of cricket in the country amid the rising concern over the coronavirus pandemic. CSA said in its statement that this includes domestic first-class cricket, List A matches, semi-professional and provincial cricket and all junior and amateur cricket. India vs South Africa ODI Series Called-Off As Coronavirus Impact Deepen in Country.

"We at CSA take this pronouncement by the President and the cabinet very seriously and we will most certainly use our leverage to ensure that we minimise the impact of the virus in our spaces," CSA chief executive Jacques Faul said in the statement.

"Consequently and during this time of absolute caution and surveillance, we would like to call upon all our members and affiliates to desist from taking part in any cricket related gatherings and other transversal events that will include the congregation of large numbers of people and/or up to 100 people," he added.

Earlier, South Africa's tour of India for a three-match ODI series was postponed. The team is currently in Kolkata from where they will take a flight back home to South Africa via Dubai.