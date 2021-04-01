Just nine days before the IPL 2021, Chennai Super Kings pacer Josh Hazlewood has pulled out of the tournament due to bubble fatigue. Needless to say that the team management is looking out for options who could step into the shoes of Hazlewood. Now as per reports, Alex Carrey will be joining the team in place of Hazelwood. While these speculations are on a rise, Chennai Super Kings took to social media and posted a tweet. They dropped a major hint about Hazlewood's replacement and said that it was mostly an Australian who would replace Josh. IPL 2021: Alex Hales To Join Chennai Super Kings As Josh Hazlewood’s Replacement, Say Reports.

The team posted a snap of Josh Hazlewood on social media and had an interesting caption attached to it. "Will be missing some Josh this #Summerof2021! Hoping for some aussome action soon in #Yellove! #WhistlePodu," read the caption of the snap. Now, as per reports, Alex Carrey has been approached to step into the shoes of Hazlewood. The official announcement about the same is yet to come in.

Now, let's have a look at the tweet by CSK below:

Will be missing some Josh this #Summerof2021! Hoping for some aussome action soon in #Yellove! #WhistlePodu 💛 🦁 pic.twitter.com/cTRGbFvHP7 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 1, 2021

The team will also miss out on the services of Lungi Ngidi for the first match of the IPL 2021 as he will be quarantined for seven days. The South African pacer who is a part of the series against Pakistan will join the team on April 5, 2021 post which he will be put to quarantine.

