Alex Hales to Join CSK as Josh Hazlewood's Replacement?

Alex Hales has reportedly joined @ChennaiIPL as replacement for Josh Hazlewood. We have been arguing for months that Hales and CSK would be a great fit. Gaikwad and du Plessis have some competition at the top now! #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/7gOHqy8PGi — 🏏FlashScore Cricket Commentators (@FlashCric) April 1, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)