Ravindra Jadeja is one of the world's best all-rounders and, needless to say, brings a lot of value to any team he represents. The 36-year-old has been one of the best performers with both bat and ball in the IPL and has been an integral part of the CSK (Chennai Super Kings) since 2018. However, fans might see him play for the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026, with reports suggesting that the five-time champions might trade him to bring in Sanju Samson. But did Ravindra Jadeja take a dig at CSK fans amidst these reports? Here in this article, we shall take a look at the truth behind this viral quote. Sanju Samson Trade News: Rajasthan Royals Reportedly Ask CSK for Ravindra Jadeja As Trade Talks for Wicket-Keeper Batter Intensify, Says Report.

Fake Quote Attributed to Ravindra Jadeja

🚨🚨 Massive statement by Ravindra Jadeja before IPL 2026. Jadeja 🗣️: Kinda happy to join a team whose fans won't celebrate my dismissal just to see someone score 8 off 27. [2 Sloggers] pic.twitter.com/sc8gCs5gSt — Oxygen (@Oxygen18_) November 12, 2025

Should the trade go through, it would not be the first time that Ravindra Jadeja has played for the Rajasthan Royals. The all-rounder has previously been part of the Rajasthan Royals' inaugural 2008 IPL winning squad and played for the franchise in 2009 as well. In the midst of these reports, a quote attributed to him has emerged on social media. The viral quote claims that Ravindra Jadeja took a dig at CSK fans and subtly also at MS Dhoni. "Massive statement by Ravindra Jadeja before IPL 2026. Kinda happy to join a team whose fans won't celebrate my dismissal just to see someone score 8 off 27." Now, one thing needs to be clarified in this case--there have been instances of CSK fans cheering after Ravindra Jadeja's dismissal, as it would bring MS Dhoni, one of the most loved and revered figures in Chennai, to the crease. Suresh Raina Stresses Ravindra Jadeja Should Be Retained by Five-Time Champions Chennai Super Kings Ahead of IPL 2026 Mini-Auction.

Fact Check: Did Ravindra Jadeja Take Dig at CSK Fans and MS Dhoni Amidst Trade Reports?

No, Ravindra Jadeja did not make any such statement and the quote above is fake and wrongly attributed to him. The 36-year-old has not taken any dig at neither the CSK fans nor MS Dhoni as reports of him joining the Rajasthan Royals via trade is doing the rounds. That the quote was fake was also confirmed by Grok, which X's own AI (Artificial Intelligence), fact-checked the same.

GrokAI Fact Checks Fake Quote of Ravindra Jadeja

No, it's not true. The quote seems to be a satirical meme circulating on social media, not an actual statement from Ravindra Jadeja. Recent news focuses on potential IPL trades, but nothing confirms this. — Grok (@grok) November 12, 2025

Ravindra Jadeja is one of the most experienced players in the IPL, picking 170 wickets and scoring 3260 runs so far in 254 matches. Should he be traded to the Rajasthan Royals with Sanju Samson joining the Chennai Super Kings, it would be one of the biggest trades in the history of the Indian Premier League.

Fact check

Claim : Ravindra Jadeja took a dig at CSK fans and MS Dhoni amidst reports of joining Rajasthan Royals. Conclusion : No, the quote attributed to Ravindra Jadeja is fake and he did not make any such statement. Full of Trash Clean

