Chennai Super Kings, already eliminated from the competition, would aim to start finishing their season on a high when they face an in-form outfit in Gujarat Titans on Sunday, May 15. The defending champions were ousted from playoff contention by Mumbai Indians in a low-scoring thriller a few days ago. Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, became the first team to qualify for the playoffs when they defeated Lucknow Super Giants in a low-scoring affair of their own. Both teams head into this clash with different mindsets. While Gujarat would look at this game as an opportunity to prepare well before the playoffs, Chennai will seek to take this game to try and finish the season well and possibly try out a few new faces in their lineup. Josh Hazlewood Records Most Expensive Spell Bowled in IPL 2022 During RCB v PBKS Clash

The inaugural season has been an excellent one for Gujarat Titans, who have well-exceeded expectations. But the story has not quite been the same for Chennai, who have had to deal with injuries and also a mid-season captaincy change.

CSK vs GT Head-to-Head

This is only the second time these two teams will face each other in the IPL. Gujarat Titans had emerged victorious the last time these two sides faced off earlier this season.

CSK vs GT, IPL 2022 Match 60 Key Players

Devon Conway and Mukesh Choudhary would be crucial players for Chennai Super Kings. For Gujarat Titans, the players to watch out for would be Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill.

CSK vs GT, IPL 2022 Match 60 Mini Battles

Devon Conway's battle with Mohammed Shami in the opening overs would be something really interesting. Fans would also look forward to seeing Shubman Gill's clash against an in-form Mukesh Choudhary.

CSK vs GT, IPL 2022 Match 62 Venue and Match Timing

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans (CSK vs GT) match in IPL 2022 will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 15, 2022 (Sunday). The game is scheduled to begin at 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 03:00 pm.

CSK vs GT IPL 2022 Match 62 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast the Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans match live on Star Sports channels. The CSK vs GT match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Gold/Gold HD Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla channels on television. Fans looking for how to watch the CSK vs GT live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

CSK vs GT, IPL 2022 Match 62 Likely Playing XIs

CSK Likely Playing 11: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary

GT Likely Playing 11: Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade(w), Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Aaron, Mohammed Shami

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2022 11:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).