Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face off against each other in the finals of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The CSK vs KKR, IPL 2021 final will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on October 15, 2021 (Friday). The teams are two of the three sides to win an IPL trophy multiple times and will be aiming to add to that when they meet. So ahead of the IPL 2021 Final, here are the top picks as captain and vice-captain for your CSK vs KKR Dream11 Team. IPL 2021 Final, CSK vs KKR Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head.

Meanwhile, Dream11 fans should continue reading to find out who can be your best pick as captain and vice-captain while you select your fantasy team for this game. Notably, the selection of captain and vice-captain is crucial when it comes to earning rewards in Dream11. Captain fetches you 2x points, while for vice-captain, you get 1.5x points and picking the right players for these two slots while making your fantasy team could make all the difference. Here are the two suitable players for the slot. CSK vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021 Final.

CSK vs KKR Dream11 Fantasy Team Captain Pick: Ravindra Jadeja

The CSK all-rounder has been one of the star performers for the team in IPL 2021 and can be the pick for your CSK vs KKR Dream11 Team captain. Ravindra Jadeja has been amongst the wickets and is one of the highest scorers in the death overs, making him a great addition to any squad.

CSK vs KKR Dream11 Fantasy Team Vice-Captain Pick: Venkatesh Iyer

The KKR opener has been sensational in the UAE leg of IPL 2021 and makes a great case to be selected as the vice-captain of your CSK vs KKR Dream11 Team. Venkatesh Iyer has scored ample runs at the top of the order plus the 26-year-old also has the ability to pick crucial wickets.

CSK vs KKR Likely Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings Likely Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood.

Kolkata Knight Riders Likely Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Shakib Al Hasan, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Shivam Mavi.

