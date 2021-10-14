Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face off against each other in the finals of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The CSK vs KKR, IPL 2021 clash will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on October 15, 2021 (Friday). Both teams will have their eyes set on the major prize. Meanwhile, fans searching for CSK vs KKR, IPL 2021 Dream11 Team Prediction, can scroll down below. IPL 2022: BCCI Extends Deadline of Tender for Two New Teams.

Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders have been two of the best sides since the competition resumed and rightfully find themselves in the finals. This will be CSK’s ninth final and the MS Dhoni-led outfit will be aiming to win their fourth final. Meanwhile, KKR have reached the summit clash for the first time since 2014 and will hope to win their third title. The two teams had met in the 2012 IPL finals and it was the Kolkata outfit that came out on top.

CSK vs KKR, IPL 2021 Final Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – Dinesh Karthik (KKR) can be the keeper.

CSK vs KKR, IPL 2021 Final Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Robin Uthappa (CSK), Faf du Plessis (CSK), Ambati Rayudu (CSK), Nitish Rana (KKR) can be the batters.

CSK vs KKR, IPL 2021 Final Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Ravindra Jadeja (CSK), Dwayne Bravo (CSK), Venkatesh Iyer (KKR) can be the all-rounders.

CSK vs KKR, IPL 2021 Final Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Shardul Thakur (CSK), Varun Chakravarthy (KKR), Lockie Ferguson (KKR) can be the bowlers.

CSK vs KKR, IPL 2021 Final Dream11 Team Prediction: Dinesh Karthik (KKR), Robin Uthappa (CSK), Faf du Plessis (CSK), Ambati Rayudu (CSK), Nitish Rana (KKR), Ravindra Jadeja (CSK), Dwayne Bravo (CSK), Venkatesh Iyer (KKR), Shardul Thakur (CSK), Varun Chakravarthy (KKR), Lockie Ferguson (KKR).

Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) can be the captain of your CSK vs KKR, IPL 2021 Final Dream11 Team while Venkatesh Iyer (KKR) could be named as the captain.

