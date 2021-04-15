Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner was quite angry while sitting in the dugout during their match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2021. Reason? So during the match, Harshal Patel had already bowled a couple of beamers and yet the umpires allowed him to bowl. If one were to go by the rule books, a bowler can be barred from bowling if he gets a couple of warnings from the umpires. But SRH coach Trevor Bayliss explained the act in the post-match conference. Royal Challengers Bangalore won the game by a narrow margin of six runs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. SRH vs RCB Stat Highlights IPL 2021: Shahbaz Ahmed Registers His Best Figures As Royal Challengers Bangalore Win Another Close Encounter.

Warner's reaction after Harshal Patel came to bowl was capture by the cameras in the stadium. He looked quite angry with the umpire while he was seated in the dugout. In the post-match conference, Bayliss explained that maybe Warner was angry with SRH not playing well. While speaking about the beamers Bayliss said," There was a bit of conjecture over obviously the second high no-ball, but the first one was not directed at the batter’s body, so that wasn’t a warning. So I think the umpires got that one right,” said Bayliss.

Talking about David Warner, he scored a half-century last night however that was not enough to set the ball rolling for the team. The Sunrisers Hyderabad has lost their second game in the IPL 2021 and has been winless so far in the tournament.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2021 12:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).