Royal Challengers Bangalore produced a brilliant comeback in the death overs to defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad by six runs in match 6 of the Indian Premier League. A brilliant spell from Shahbaz Ahmed turned the tide in Virat Kohli’s teams' favour as three wickets in a single over meant the Hyderabad franchise had lost all momentum. With his win, RCB moved to the top of the Indian Premier League standings. SRH vs RCB Highlights of VIVO IPL 2O21: Royal Challengers Bangalore Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad By 6 Runs.

It was once again Sunrisers Hyderabad’s middle order that was left anting as they couldn’t capitalise on a brilliant start. After an early blow, David Warner kept his team moving along nicely with a sensational half-century but saw his team derail once again in the final few overs to lose their second game on the bounce.

It was Glenn Maxwell with the bat and youngsters with the ball that did the job for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the game as the Aussie’s first half-century in the competition since 2016 got them to a respectable score and then Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel and Mohammad Siraj got them over the line in a tight encounter. Meanwhile, here are some stats from SRH vs RCB IPL 2021 clash.

# Shahbaz Ahmed (3/7) registered his best figures in IPL

# Glenn Maxwell scored his first IPL half-century since 2016

# Maxwell played 40 innings between his two IPL fifties

# David Warner registered his 49th IPL half-century

# David Warner jas now scored the most runs against RCB in T20s

Royal Challengers Bangalore have started the season in brilliant fashion with back-to-back wins and will be aiming to make it three on the trot when they face Kolkata Knight Riders in their next fixture. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad are in danger of losing ground in the playoff race early into the season as they face defending champions Mumbai Indians.

