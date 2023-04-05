Sai Sudharsan sparkled on a starry night at the Arun Jaitley Stadium as he played some delightful shots to help Gujarat Titans beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets and continue their winning start to the tournament. The Tamil Nadu youngster grabbed eyeballs on a night when Rishabh Pant made his first public appearance since his car accident last year. Pant was greeted with loud cheers by the Arun Jaitley Stadium crowd as the injured wicketkeeper-batter looked in good spirits while he cheered his team from the stands, sitting alongside BCCI secretary Jay Shah. Sudharsan played some eye-catching strokes, one of which included a ramp shot for a six off the bowling of Anrich Nortje, whose pace was too hot to handle for the Gujarat Titans openers. The youngster displayed grit and calmness as he took the game deep before David Miller produced a slambang finish, which fans associate him with, to take Gujarat Titans home and to the top of the points table. IPL 2023 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

In contrast, David Warner’s Delhi Capitals were poor with the bat. The conditions favoured the fast bowlers at the start, but they needed someone to bat as Sudharsan did and get to a total of around 180, which could have posed some challenges for Gujarat. The defending IPL champions won this game in the end with 11 balls to spare. Also, the fact that Warner did not use Axar Patel raised a few eyebrows. With two defeats in as many matches, the Capitals' think tank needs to work a way out to get out of this rut. Youngster Abishek Porel was impressive, especially behind the stumps, while Kuldeep Yadav also was pretty economical. Rishabh Pant Meets BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, Cheers for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023 Match Against Gujarat Titans (Watch Videos).

DC vs GT Stat Highlights

#Sai Sudharsan hit his second IPL fifty.

#This was Gujarat Titans’ second victory over Delhi Capitals in IPL. The two teams have met twice, and Gujarat have won both matches.

#This was also Gujarat Titans’ 10th win while chasing, in 11 matches.

#Gujarat Titans, for the second time in their short IPL history, managed to chase down a total with the last over remaining. The other one was in the IPL 2022 final against Rajasthan Royals

Brimming with confidence, Gujarat Titans will now look to continue this momentum when they face Kolkata Knight Riders on April 9. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals will look for a way to bounce back when they go up against Rajasthan Royals on April 8.

