DC vs KXIP Live Streaming Online: Delhi Capitals will begin their Indian Premier League 13 campaign against Kings XI Punjab on September 20, 2020 (Sunday). Both teams are playing their first game in IPL 2020 and will want to start off with a win. The Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab match in IPL 2020 will be played at the Dubai International Stadium. Unfortunately, the match will be held behind closed doors as fans are not allowed into stadiums. Meanwhile, if you are searching for DC vs KXIP live streaming online, free live telecast details and live score updates, please scroll down for all information. Is IPL 2020 Live Telecast Available on DD Free Dish, DD National, DD Sports, Doordarshan and Star Sports First TV Channels?

Delhi Capitals are likely to miss senior pacer, Ishant Sharma, for the opening match due to a slight niggle. But the Shreyas Iyer-led side have enough bowling power in their tank to bundle Kings XI Punjab, who will be captained by KL Rahul and have the likes of Glenn Maxwell, Chris Gayle and Chris Jordan in their ranks. IPL 2020 Live Streaming Online for KXIP Fans: Watch Free TV Telecast of Kings XI Punjab Matches in Dream11 IPL 13 on Star Sports 1 Hindi Channel.

DC vs KXIP Live Telecast of IPL 2020 Match 2 on Star Sports TV Channels

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Indian Premier League 2020 and it will live telecast all the matches in this edition of the league. The DC vs KXIP match will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select and on its respective HD channels with English commentary. Fans can also watch the match live with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi or Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels. Those seeking to watch the Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab in their regional languages will also be glad to know that matches are available in Tamil, Telugu, Bengali and Kannada in their respective Star Sports channels. So tune into a Star Sports channel of your choice and enjoy the live-action. IPL 2020 Live Streaming Online for DC Fans: Watch Free TV Telecast of Delhi Capitals Matches in Dream11 IPL 13 on Star Sports 1 Hindi Channel.

DC vs KXIP Live Streaming Online of IPL 2020 Match 2 on Disney+ Hotstar

Live-action of the Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab will also be available on online platforms. Disney+ Hotstar, the OTT of Star Network, will be live streaming the DC vs KXIP match online for its fans. Users will have to, however, pay a nominal subscription fee to get access to all IPL 2020 live matches. Jio and Airtel users can get Disney+ Hotstar subscription with select plans.

The Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab match in IPL 2020 will begin at 07:30 pm IST while the toss is scheduled for 07:00 pm. Both teams will be eager to start the tournament with a win. DC and KXIP have met 24 times in the IPL and KXIP lead the H2H records with 14 wins, Delhi Capitals have won 10 matches.

