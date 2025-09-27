Mumbai, September 27: The Rajasthan government has once again reconstituted the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) ad hoc committee after its repeated failure to hold long-pending elections. In an order issued late Friday night, the Cooperative Department reappointed Sawai Madhopur District Cricket Association President Deendayal Kumawat as the convener of the committee. Along with Kumawat, the other members of the previous committee—Mohit Yadav, Ashish Tiwari, Dhananjay Singh Khinvsar, and Pinkesh Porwal—have also been retained. Indian Bowling All-Rounder Shardul Thakur To Lead Mumbai in Ranji Trophy 2025–26.

The committee has been given a fresh three-month term, with a clear mandate to conduct the RCA executive elections by December 27. Reacting to his reappointment, Kumawat expressed gratitude to the government and reiterated his commitment to the development of cricket in the state.

He said continuous efforts were underway to improve the governance of domestic cricket in Rajasthan and that the long-pending dream of developing cricket infrastructure across districts was now taking shape. He further announced that the RCA’s own ground in Jaipur would be ready in the coming months, where domestic matches would soon begin. The RCA’s election delays, however, have become a matter of concern.

In March 2023, the state government dissolved the elected executive committee and appointed an ad hoc body to oversee the functioning of the RCA. The panel was tasked with conducting elections within three months, but despite multiple extensions, the task remained incomplete. Odisha Pro T20 League 2025: Cuttack Panthers Crowned Inaugural Champions After Five-Run Win Over Sambalpur Warriors.

Over the past two years, the government has appointed five different ad hoc committees under various conveners, including BJP MLA Jaideep Bihani but none managed to organise the elections. In June 2024, Kumawat was given charge for the first time, yet he too failed to deliver elections within his tenure.

With Friday’s decision, the government has now given the ad hoc committee what may be its final opportunity to resolve the stalemate. The new deadline of December 27 will be closely watched, as stakeholders, players, and cricket enthusiasts wait to see if the RCA can finally elect its executive body after years of uncertainty.

