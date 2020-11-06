Dejected fans took to Twitter and requested Dream11 to cancel Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2020 contest after complaints of technical issues with the fantasy app. Some of the Dream11 users reported that the app stoped working while editing their fantasy playing XIs, a crucial component of the fantasy game. Fans were unable to make changes to their playing XIs and now have requested for contest cancellation and money refund. RCB Funny Memes Go Viral After Virat Kohli & Co Get Eliminated from IPL 2020 As Kane Williamson and Jason Holder Guide SRH to Victory.

“I am not able to change my team in Dream11 really fed up . Dream 11 should refund my money,” wrote a user Faiz on Twitter. Another Dream11 user Anurag Dwivedi added, “Hey @Dream11 Due to Technical issue on Dream11 App in Last 10 Minutes, Almost Everyone has Faced Problem while editing Thier [sic] Teams. We Request to Cancel All the Contests of #SRHvRCB Match and Refund Entry Fees Your Users. Lets See How much Dream11 Cares Their Users!” SRH vs RCB Highlights IPL 2020 Eliminator.

Here Are Some of the Complaints

Not Able to Edit A Team

Hey @Dream11 Due to Technical issue on Dream11 App in Last 10 Minutes, Almost Everyone has Faced Problem while editing Thier Teams. We Request to Cancel All the Contests of #SRHvRCB Match and Refund Entry Fees Your Users. Lets See How much Dream11 Cares Their Users! #Dream11Lag — Anurag Dwivedi 🏏 (@Anurag_Cricket) November 6, 2020

Same Issue

I am not able to change my team in Dream11 really fed up . Dream 11 should refund my money. #Dream11 @Dream11 pic.twitter.com/eBy8f5SLjo — Faiz (@faizmohd31) November 6, 2020

Contest Cancellation Request

@Dream11 you need to cancel #RCBvSRH match as most of the users were unable to edit their teams in the last 10 minutes. — CricInformer(Cricket News & Fantasy Tips) (@CricInformer) November 6, 2020

Another Request

Most of the users were not able to edit their teams due to server down issue of dream 11. We request you to please cancel the RCB vs SRH match! #RCBvSRH@Dream11 kindly cancel this match pic.twitter.com/DsXYPQEt5l — Possible11 -Fantasy Cricket Prediction for Dream11 (@Possible11team) November 6, 2020

Bug?

Hey @Dream11 we cant edit our teams in todays match because of https://t.co/xsKNWd0HKn please fix this and cancell this match on dream11. pic.twitter.com/uRIITP4dem — Nidhish kumar (@Nidhish3757) November 6, 2020

Dream11 is a fantasy sports app which allows users to create a playing XI combined from both the teams. Users select a unique team and compete with each other in a pool. And one with most fantasy points walks away with the prize money.

Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad were up against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2020 Eliminator. The David Warner-led side defeated Virat Kohli and co to move a step closer towards the IPL 2020 final. SRH will now face Delhi Capitals in the Qualifier 2 and the fixture will determine the second finalist apart from defending champions Mumbai Indians.

