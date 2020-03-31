ECB Launches £61 Million Aid Package for English Cricket in Response to Coronavirus Outbreak

File picture of Somerset players in a huddle. (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

London, March 31: The England and Wales Cricket Board announced Tuesday a £61 million ($76 million) aid package for the English game in response to the "once in a generation" challenge of the coronavirus outbreak.

The 18 first-class counties and county boards, as well as the MCC, will immediately each receive a share of some £40m in their respective bank accounts on Wednesday, with a further £20 million available in interest free loans and grants. ECB Bans Players From Wearing Smart Watches as Part of Anti-Corruption Measures.

"It's no exaggeration to say that this is the biggest challenge the ECB have faced in their history," said chief executive Tom Harrison in a conference call.

"We won't know the full impact for a few months. We are aware the effects will be long-standing and they will be very significant on us. We are trying to work around the clock to understand that impact and take some short term steps to help counties and recreational clubs to get through the immediate impact."