English cricket has been hit with a major controversy after a 'well-known figure' finds himself in trouble, facing investigation for allegations of spiking (mixing something in one's drink without informing the person) and sexually assaulting women. This has been reported exclusively by Telegraph Sport and the report states that the incident of 'potential spiking' is said to have taken place at a pub located in the south west of London. While the identity of the 'well-known figure' remains concealed, this could serve as a big blow to English cricket with not much time left for the much-anticipated Ashes 2025-26 series, which starts on November 21.

The report states that the 'well-known figure' who was being investigated for claims of sexual assault and spiking is in his 40s and this incident reportedly happened in the SW6 area on May 22. In June, the man was questioned by Scotland Yard on the basis of a complaint. A statement by the Metropolitan Police was also quoted in the statement and it read, "Two women are believed to have been spiked, with one also allegedly sexually assaulted. A man in his 40s was interviewed under caution on Thursday, June 5. Enquiries remain ongoing and no arrests have been made at this stage." The ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board) have been informed about this incident as well.

However, this isn't the first time that English cricket has been hit with an allegation of sexual misconduct. Earlier this year, a former county coach was slapped with a nine-month suspension after he was found to have sent sexually explicit pictures to two female junior staff members.

