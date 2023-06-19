The Ashes this year has gotten off to a terrific start and we already have some memorable moments of the series. Rain played spoilsport in the midst of the action forcing play to stop on Day 3 of the 1st Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Play was halted early on in the afternoon session and stopped later, only to return much stronger this time, putting an end to the day’s play. England would consider themselves slightly on the back foot, having lost both their opening batters before play was called off on Day 3. Around 57 overs were lost on Day 3 as a result and there’s likely to be extensions in the play on Day 4. With two more days left and much more excitement on the cards, fans would be keen to know how the weather in Birmingham would behave on Day 4 of the match and in this article, we will take a look at that. England vs Australia 1st Test 2023 Day 4 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of ENG vs AUS Ashes Cricket Match on Sony Sports With Time in IST.

Usman Khawaja’s brilliant 141 in the first innings saw Australia score 386 in response to England’s 393/8d. The hosts currently have a 35-run lead in this match with eight wickets in hand and would need some big partnerships to get to a point of safety and dominance in this match. Australia, on the other hand, would be keen on taking some early wickets on Day 4 to continue having a grip on the momentum. Ashes 2023: ‘If You Can’t Handle That, What Can You Handle?’ England’s Ollie Robinson Does Not ‘Care’ About How Usman Khawaja's Send-Off Is Perceived.

Expected weather in the morning in Birmingham (Source: Accuweather)

Expected weather in the afternoon in Birmingham (Source: Accuweather)

Expected weather forecast in Birmingham on Day 4 (Source: weather.com)

According to the weather forecast, the weather could be cloudy and overcast mostly with spells of sunshine. There is a forecast for rain though and the chances of it at the start of the game are lesser. However, fans can expect light showers later in the day but that is unlikely to wash out play once again.

Australia of the two sides would be happier as they could exploit the overcast conditions and make further inroads into the English batting order. For the hosts, a lot would depend on how Joe Root bats from here on. The former captain scored a century in the first innings and he would want to keep his good form going.

