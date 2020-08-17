England and Pakistan are taking on each other in the second Test which is currently underway at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground, in West England. We are at the day five of the Test match just before stumps of day 4, England lost one wicket in the form of Rory Burns who made way to the pavilion on the score of a golden duck. As of now, we have Dom Sibley and Zak Crawley batting on the score of two and five respectively. The scoreboard read 7/1 in five overs. Rains once again played a spoilsport as the teams were sent off to the pavilion quite earlier than usual. Innecessant rains has been forcing the teams to retire earlier and looks like the second Test game could head for a draw. Live Cricket Streaming of Pakistan vs England 2nd Test 2020 Day 5 on Sony Six, PTV Sports: Check Live Score Online, Watch Free Telecast of PAK vs ENG Match.

So once again even on day five, we could expect a couple of interruptions due to the weather. As per Accuweather.com, at about 12 pm local time, there would be thunderstorms and the heavens could once again open its doors. However, the match would have no interruptions as such in the latter part of the game. But the weather site says that the game could be hampered due to rains once again. So yes there could a couple of delays. Check out the screenshot of the weather below:

Weather report (Photo Credits: Accuweather.com)

Talking about the visitors, the team got bundled out on a total of 236 runs. Only Mohammad Rizwan was the one who stood tall as he scored 74 runs on the board. Abid Ali made way to the pavilion after scoring 60 runs. All eyes were on Babar Azam who score 47 runs and missed out on his half century by three runs.