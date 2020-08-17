The 2nd Test between England and Pakistan is headed towards a draw as rain has played spoilsport in all of the opening four days. The fifth and final day will be played at the Rose Bowl Cricket Stadium in Southampton on August 17, 2020 (Monday). The hosts are 7/1 as they lost Rory Burns in the very first over. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of ENG vs PAK 2nd Test can scroll down below. ENG 7/1 in 5 Overs | Pakistan vs England Highlights of 2nd Test Day 4: Southampton Weather Forces Another Washout.

With just 96 over bowled in the course of days of the match, the game is heading towards a draw and the teams playing on the final day is a mere formality. Abid Ali and Rizwan played brilliantly for the visitors as they amassed 236 runs in the first innings. Stuart Broad and James Anderson took seven wickets between them with Sam Curran and Chris Woakes chipping in with one each. England lost Rory Burns as the left-handed batsman was dismissed by Shaheen Afridi. England vs Pakistan, Southampton Weather, Pitch Report & Rain Forecast.

Pakistan vs England, 2nd Test Match Day 5 2020 Schedule (Date, Match Time and Venue Details)

The second Test between England and Pakistan is being played at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in Southampton. As the match went underway on August 13, 2020 (Thursday), Day 5 will take place on August 17. The day’s play is scheduled to start at 03:30 pm IST and 03:00 pm PKT.

Pakistan vs England, 2nd Test Match Day 5 2020 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels)

Sony Pictures Sports Network are the official broadcasters of England vs Pakistan in India, so fans can tune into Sony Six and Sony Six HD to catch the live action of PAK vs ENG 2nd Test on PTV Sports channel.

Pakistan vs England, 2nd Test Match Day 5 2020 Free Live Streaming Online

Sony’s OTT platform SonyLIV provide the live streaming of ENG vs PAK 2nd Test 2020 in India. The ENG vs PAK live streaming will be available on SonyLiv website and App. JIO subscribers can also follow live action of ENG vs PAK on JIO TV while Airtel TV will also providing live streaming of the game.

England have a 1-0 lead in the series and with the 2nd Test ending in a draw, they will keep that lead intact. The third game is scheduled to begin on August 28, 2020, at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester.

