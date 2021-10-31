England and Sri Lanka will take each other in the Group 1 clash at the Super 12 stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. The ENG vs SL clash will be played at the Sharjah International Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on November 1, 2021 (Monday). Both teams have enjoyed contrasting campaigns so far but are aiming for a win. So ahead of the ENG vs SL, T20 World Cup clash, we take a look at the head-to-head record, key players and other things to know about. ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Points Table, Super 12: England Register a Hat-trick of Wins.

England have been one of the three sides to still have an undefeated record so far in the competition and will be aiming to continue that as a win against the Asian outfit guarantees them a place in the semi-finals. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka are coming off consecutive defeats after their opening game victory and will be aiming to bounce back but have a tough job on their hands.

ENG vs SL, T20 Head-to-Head

England and Sri Lanka have met each other 12 times in T20Is and the Three Lions lead the head-to-head record with eight wins while Sri Lanka have four victories to their name. England also have won three of the four games between the teams at the T20 World Cups.

ENG vs SL, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 29, Key Players

Jos Buttler and Adil Rashid will play an important role for England in the game while Pathum Nissanka and Maheesh Theekshana will have huge responsibilities for New Zealand.

ENG vs SL, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 29, Mini-Battles

Jos Buttler vs Lahiru Kumara will be one of the key battles to look forward to while Bhanuka Rajapaksa vs Adil Rashid will also be an important clash.

ENG vs SL, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 29, Venue and Timing

The clash will be played at the Sharjah International Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on November 01, 2021 (Monday). The ENG vs SL encounter has a start time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) with toss taking place at 07:00 pm.

ENG vs SL, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 29, Live Telecast and Live Streaming Details

Fans can live telecast England vs Sri Lanka match live on Star Sports channels. The ENG vs SL match in T20 World Cup 2021 live telecast will be available on Star Sports channels in English and well as regional commentary languages. Fans looking for how to watch the ENG vs SL live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

ENG vs SL, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 29 Likely Playing XIs

England Likely Playing XI: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills/ Mark Wood.

Sri Lanka Likely Playing XI: Kusal Perera (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara

