The tour will start with three ODIs, the first two matches taking place at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS), Dhaka on March 1 and 3. The final match of the series will take place on March 6 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium (ZACS), Chattogram.
The three-match IT20 series starts on March 9 at ZACS in Chattogram. The final two matches are on March 12 and 14 at SBNCS, Dhaka.
Before the start of the tour, England will play two warm-up matches, the schedule of which will be announced later.
"It is exciting that the England Men's white-ball squad will return to Bangladesh for the first time since 2016. The atmosphere generated in Dhaka and Chattogram for this eagerly-anticipated tour will be fantastic," said ECB Interim Chief Executive Officer Clare Connor.
"There is a great passion for cricket across Bangladesh, and we expect a tough challenge against a side who have an excellent record in home conditions," she added.
Schedule:
1st ODI: March 1, Dhaka
2nd ODI: March 3, Dhaka
3rd ODI: March 6, Chattogram
1st T20I: March 9, Chattogram
2nd T20I: March 12, Dhaka
3rd T20I: March 14, Dhaka
