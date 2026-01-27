The three-match One Day International series between Sri Lanka and England reaches its climax today, Tuesday, 27 January 2026, at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. With the series currently poised at 1-1, both sides are competing for a crucial victory before the focus shifts to the upcoming T20 International leg of the tour. England enters the match with renewed momentum after securing their first overseas ODI win since 2024 in the previous encounter. SL vs ENG 2nd ODI 2026: Joe Root's All-Round Performance Helps England Level Series 1-1 Against Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka took the lead in the opening match with a 19-run victory, but England responded strongly in the second ODI, chasing down a target of 220 to win by five wickets. That match was defined by a steady 75 from Joe Root, though the playing conditions drew significant attention.

England captain Harry Brook described the second ODI surface as one of the most difficult he had ever played on, citing extreme turn and uneven bounce. For the decider, groundsmen in Colombo are under pressure to provide a more balanced surface, though spin is expected to remain the dominant factor.

Match Facts SL vs ENG 3rd ODI 2026

Feature Details Match Sri Lanka vs England, 3rd ODI Date Tuesday, 27 January 2026 Venue R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo Start Time 09:00 GMT / 14:30 Local (SLST) Series Status Level at 1-1 UK Broadcaster Sky Sports Cricket / Sky Go India Broadcaster Sony Sports, FanCode Expected Weather Humid, high of 31°C; low chance of rain

Where to Watch SL vs ENG Live Streaming and TV 3rd ODI 2026

Cricket fans in the United Kingdom can follow the action live on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting shortly before the first ball. Streaming is available via the Sky Go app for subscribers.

In Sri Lanka, the match is being broadcast free-to-air on TV Supreme, following a landmark partnership with Dialog Television, which holds the primary pay-TV rights. Viewers in India and other parts of South Asia can access the game through the Sony Sports Network and stream it live on the SonyLIV platform.

Sri Lanka’s bowling attack continues to rely on Jeffrey Vandersay, who has been the standout performer of the series with his leg-spin. Captain Charith Asalanka has called for more "batting responsibility," noting that his side was 30 runs short in the previous game.

England’s strategy of employing multiple spin options—including Adil Rashid, Rehan Ahmed, and Liam Dawson, is expected to continue. The tourists are likely to field an unchanged XI, provided Will Jacks remains fit after his match-winning contribution in the second game.

