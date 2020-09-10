After the conclusion of the T20I series, England and Australia will now face each other in a three-match One-Day International series. The first game will be played at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester on September 10, 2020 (Friday). Both teams will be looking to take an early advantage in the series with a win in the opening game. So before the two giants lock horns, we take a look at some key players from both the teams. England vs Australia 1st ODI 2020: Steve Smith vs Adil Rashid and Other Exciting Mini Battles to Watch Out in Manchester.

Australia were the last team to play an ODI game before cricket was halted due to the coronavirus outbreak and will once again kick-off One-Day International cricket post the enforced lockdown. Australia will be led by Aaron Finch and have included Marnus Labuschage and Andrew Tye to the squad which recently took part in the T20I games. Meanwhile, England will welcome back Jason Roy as the batsman has recovered from injury. Before the series opener, her are player to watch out from both sides. England vs Australia Dream11 Team Prediction.

David Warner

The Australian batsman looked good in the T20I series but had a hard time against Jofra Archer. Warner managed a half-century in the opening game but struggled to make an impact in the second game. He was left out of the final match but is expected to start the first ODI.

Jofra Archer

The pacer has been sensational since cricket’s return from coronavirus enforced lockdown. He has played in the Test format as well as the limited-overs matches and has proved to be the deciding factors in several games. His form will be important in troubling the Australian opening pairs and keeping the visitors on the backfoot.

Steve Smith

The former Australia skipper failed to make a huge impression in the T20I series and will be looking to give a better account of himself in the 50-over format. Smith has a good record against England and will be confident that he can recover his best form in the upcoming series.

Jos Buttler

The wicket-keeper batsman has arguably been England’s best player post lockdown in white-ball cricket and will be looking to carry that form in the three-match ODI series. The batsman missed the final game of T20I series against Australia after breaching the bio-secure bubble but will once again take his regular spot in the starting line-up for the ODI game.

