England will host Australia in the first ODI of a three-match series. The England vs England first ODI match will be played at the Old Trafford Cricket Stadium in Manchester. England beat Ireland 2-1 in the recently concluded ODI series at home and will be confident against an Australia side they have beaten in each of their last two bilateral ODI series. Australia also lost both of the ODI series they played post the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. They beat New Zealand in the first ODI but the series was suspended due to COVID-19. Meanwhile, Dream11 fantasy fans searching for all tips and team suggestions to pick the best batsmen, bowlers, wicketkeepers and all-rounders for ENG vs AUS 1st ODI match, please scroll down for all information. England vs Australia ODI Series 2020 Schedule, Free PDF Download: Get Fixtures, Time Table with Match Timings in IST.

Australia were knocked out CWC 2019 semi-finals by England and also went on to lose 1-2 against India and 0-3 in South Africa in the only two bilateral ODI series they played since the World Cup. They were on course a third ODI series at home against New Zealand and led the Black Caps 1-0 but the ODI series had to be suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic threat. England, on the other, have not lost an ODI series since ICC Champions Trophy 2017. England vs Australia 1st ODI 2020: Steve Smith vs Adil Rashid and Other Exciting Mini Battles to Watch Out in Manchester.

England vs Australia, 1st ODI 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicketkeepers – England wicket-keeping pair of Jos Buttler (ENG) and Jonny Bairstow (ENG) should be picked as the two wicketkeepers for this fantasy team.

England vs Australia, 1st ODI 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – David Warner (AUS), Steve Smith (AUS) and Joe Root (ENG) should be picked as the three batting specialist for the 1st ODI match.

England vs Australia, 1st ODI 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Glenn Maxwell (AUS), Moeen Ali (ENG) and Mitch Marsh (AUS) can be picked as three all-rounders.

England vs Australia, 1st ODI 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Jofra Archer (ENG), Adil Rashid (ENG) and Pat Cummins (AUS) will be picked as the three bowlers for this Dream11 fantasy side.

England vs Australia, 1st ODI 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Jos Buttler (ENG), Jonny Bairstow (ENG), David Warner (AUS), Steve Smith (AUS), Joe Root (ENG), Glenn Maxwell (AUS), Moeen Ali (ENG), Mitch Marsh (AUS), Jofra Archer (ENG), Adil Rashid (ENG) and Pat Cummins (AUS).

Australia opening batsman David Warner (AUS) should be made the captain for this Dream11 fantasy team while Adil Rashid (ENG) can be appointed as the second-choice captain for the first ODI match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 10, 2020 05:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).