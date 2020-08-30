Pakistan and England are set to lock horns in the second T20I of the series at the Emirates Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester on Sunday (August 30). The opening game got washed out due to rain which virtually made the series a two-match affair. Hence, both the teams will be determined to draw the first blood and take an inevitable lead in the series. Fortunately, the weather is expected to be clear in the upcoming game. Hence, fans must brace themselves to witness a great T20 match. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for PAK vs ENG match. Pakistan vs England 2nd T20I 2020: Shaheen Afridi vs Tom Banton and Other Exciting Mini Battles to Watch Out in Manchester.

Tom Banton shone for the Three Lions in the opening encounter of the series. The young opener brilliantly paced his innings and scored 71 runs off mere 42 deliveries. However, he didn’t get much support from the other end as England’s middle-order collapsed. On the other hand, left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi bowled brilliantly with the new ball before the spin duo of Imad Wasim and Shabad Khan took wickets in the middle overs. As the much-awaited game takes a countdown, let’s look at the best dream11 team for the second T20I. Pakistan vs England Stat Highlights 1st T20I: Tom Banton Scores Maiden Fifty As Rain Washes Out Series Opener.

ENG vs PAK – Dream11 Team Prediction - Wicket-keepers: Despite failing in the first game, Jonny Bairstow (ENG) be picked in this fantasy team owing to his great form against Ireland. Mohammad Rizwan (PAK) will be the other wicket-keeper in the team.

ENG vs PAK – Dream11 Team Prediction – Batsmen: Tom Banton (ENG) must be in the side owing to his magnificent half-century in the previous game. He would be joined by captains Eoin Morgan (ENG) and Babar Azam (PAK) as the three specialist batsmen.

ENG vs PAK – Dream11 Team Prediction - All-Rounders: Shadab Khan (PAK) and Imad Wasim (PAK) should be the two all-rounders in your fantasy side.

ENG vs PAK – Dream11 Team Prediction – Bowlers: Adil Rashid (ENG), Chris Jordan (ENG), Shaheen Afridi (PAK) and Mohammad Amir (PAK) will form the four-man bowling attack for this team.

ENG vs PAK – Dream11 Team Prediction – Jonny Bairstow (ENG), Mohammad Rizwan (PAK), Tom Banton (ENG), Eoin Morgan (ENG), Babar Azam (PAK), Shadab Khan (PAK), Imad Wasim (PAK), Adil Rashid (ENG), Chris Jordan (ENG), Shaheen Afridi (PAK), Mohammad Amir (PAK)

Babar Azam (PAK) can be chosen as the captain of your team while Tom Banton (ENG) should be the vice-captain.

