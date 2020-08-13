After winning the opening game by three wickets, England will aim to clinch the series in the second Test match against Pakistan. The encounter will get underway on Thursday (August 13) at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Southampton. Joe Root and Co might be high on confidence with their recent victory. However, they still need to rectify their issues in the top order. Also, the home team will not have the services of Ben Stokes, who has pulled out of the series due to family reasons. On the other hand, the visitors must leave no stones unturned in Southampton to stay alive in the series. Meanwhile, here are the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for ENG vs PAK 2nd Test 2020. England vs Pakistan, Southampton Weather, Pitch Report & Rain Forecast: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for ENG vs PAK 2nd Test 2020.

Chris Woakes was the chief architect of England’s victory in the opening game. Along with playing a stupendous 84-run knock in the last innings, the right-arm pacer also picked four crucial wickets. Apart from him, Jos Buttler also played a match-defining knock. For Pakistan, leg-spinner Yasir Shah tormented the England batsmen and took eight wickets in total. Other than him, Mohammad Abbas took three wickets while Babar Azam played an impressive 69-run knock. As the second game of the series takes a countdown, let’s look at the best Dream11 team for the game. England vs Pakistan 2nd Test 2020: Babar Azam, Chris Woakes and Other Key Players.

ENG vs PAK – Dream11 Team Prediction - Wicket-keepers: Jos Buttler (ENG) scored a brilliant fifty in the previous game and he should be picked in your dream11 team.

ENG vs PAK – Dream11 Team Prediction – Batsmen: Shan Masood (PAK), Babar Azam (PAK), Ollie Pope (ENG) and Dominic Sibley (ENG) should be the four batsmen in your team.

ENG vs PAK – Dream11 Team Prediction - All-Rounders: With Ben Stokes not participating in the series, Chris Woakes (ENG) should be the lone all-rounder in your fantasy team.

ENG vs PAK – Dream11 Team Prediction – Bowlers: Mohammad Abbas (PAK), Yasir Shah (PAK), Naseem Shah (PAK), Jofra Archer (ENG) and Stuart Broad (ENG) should be the five bowlers in your fantasy team.

ENG vs PAK – Dream11 Team Prediction – Jos Buttler (ENG), Shan Masood (PAK), Babar Azam (PAK), Ollie Pope (ENG), Dominic Sibley (ENG), Chris Woakes (ENG), Mohammad Abbas (PAK), Naseem Shah (PAK), Yasir Shah (PAK), Jofra Archer (ENG), Stuart Broad (ENG)

Man-of-the-Match from the previous game, Chris Woakes (ENG) should undoubtedly be named the captain of your team while Babar Azam (PAK) can be chosen as vice-captain.

