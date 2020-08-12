England and Pakistan meet in the second Test at The Rose Bowl Stadium in Southampton. England lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first Test in Manchester by three wickets. The home side will now be looking to seal the series. In the opening Test, the hosts registered a come-from-behind win to stun Pakistan in a 277-run chase after reeling at 117/5 at one stage. Weather plays an important part in England and matches often get interrupted by rain. Meanwhile, ahead of the second ENG vs PAK Test, we take a look at the weather forecast for Southampton from August 13 to 17 along with rain chances and pitch conditions. England vs Pakistan 2nd Test 2020: Babar Azam, Chris Woakes and Other Key Players to Watch Out for in Southampton.

Sadly, the Southampton weather doesn't look that good for the upcoming days. There is a chance of rain spoiling the play at least for the first two days. As per the available Southampton weather forecast, there is around 60% chance of rain throughout the Test match. England vs Pakistan 2nd Test 2020, Match Preview: Ben Stokes-Less Hosts Look to Clinch Series in Southampton.

Southampton Weather August 13 to 17

Southampton Weather Forecast for ENG vs PAK 2nd Test (Photo Credits: accuweather.com)

Pitch Report: England last month faced West Indies at The Rose Bowl and lost the Test. Pacers enjoyed the surface and took most of the Wickets for both the sides. The pitch is once again expected to assist fast bowlers and with overcast conditions, batsmen could find it tough.

England Squad: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(w), Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Sam Curran.

Pakistan Squad: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azahar Ali(c), Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Shadab Khan, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Fawad Alam, Sohail Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Kashif Bhatti.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 12, 2020 02:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).