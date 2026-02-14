Ireland National Cricket Team vs Oman National Cricket Team Scorecard: ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 reached a critical juncture today, Saturday, 14 February, as Ireland and Oman faced off at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) in Colombo. For both nations, this Group B encounter was effectively an eliminator; having lost their opening two fixtures against the group's heavyweights, only a victory would preserve a mathematical chance of reaching the Super 8 stage. Ireland vs Oman Live Streaming and Free Telecast, T20 World Cup 2026 Match 22.

The match began under clear skies in the Sri Lankan capital, with the pitch at the SSC expected to offer its traditional blend of early assistance for seamers before slowing down to favour spin in the afternoon heat. Colombo Weather and Rain Forecast Live Ahead of IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 Match.

Ireland vs Oman Toss and Team News

Oman’s captain, Jatinder Singh, won the toss and elected to bowl first, citing the early moisture on the surface. Ireland, meanwhile, took to the field under significant pressure following the tournament-ending injury to their regular captain, Paul Stirling. You can check Ireland National Cricket Team vs Oman National Cricket Team Scorecard here.

In Stirling's absence, Lorcan Tucker stepped up to lead the Irish side. Ireland’s management handed a World Cup debut to uncapped opener Sam Topping, who replaced Stirling in the squad. Oman also made tactical adjustments, looking to bolster their middle order after failing to cross the 120-run mark in their previous two outings.

Both camps entered this fixture reeling from bruising starts to their campaigns. Ireland suffered a 20-run loss to co-hosts Sri Lanka followed by a 67-run defeat to Australia. The loss of Stirling, a cornerstone of Irish cricket for over a decade, added a layer of complexity to their "must-win" mission.

Oman’s journey has been equally arduous. They were comfortably beaten by Zimbabwe in their opener and subsequently endured a 105-run thrashing at the hands of Sri Lanka. Despite their underdog status, Oman famously upset Ireland in the 2016 edition of this tournament, a memory they were keen to invoke to keep their 2026 dreams alive.

Ireland National Cricket Team Playing XI

Ross Adair, Tim Tector, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w/c), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys, Joshua Little.

Oman National Cricket Team Playing XI

Aamir Kaleem, Jatinder Singh(c), Hammad Mirza, Ashish Odedara, Mohammad Nadeem, Jiten Ramanandi, Vinayak Shukla(w), Nadeem Khan, Sufyan Mehmood, Shah Faisal, Shakeel Ahmed.

The SSC deck has historically been a high-scoring ground, though the high humidity in Colombo often saps the energy of the fielding side. With temperatures hovering around 30°C, the team batting second will have to contend with a pitch that typically becomes more difficult for stroke-making as the game wears on.

