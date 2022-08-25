South Africa completely outplayed England in the 1st Test at Lord's and they will need a strong performance to bounce back. The two nations meet in the second game which starts today at Old Trafford, Manchester. England's new approach to attacking cricket under head coach Brendon MucCullum comes with its own risks and it was evident in the previous game. They have been hugely successful in tests off late and will be confident of getting the job done. Opponents South Africa have a game plan of their own and are banking on their bowlers to put in a shift. But they have areas to improve on just like any other side. England versus South Africa will be telecasted on the Sony Ten network and streamed on Sony Liv app from 3:30 PM IST. ENG vs SA Dream 11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI For England vs South Africa 2nd Test 2022 at Old Trafford

Ollie Robinson comes in for Matthew Pots for England in order to bring some much-needed freshness in the bowling unit. Zak Crawley has been out of form for ages but the team management has decided to back him once again. The pressure will be on the opener to get his team off to a stable start. Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow failed to get the runs in the last match, one of the reasons for the team's failure to score past 200. James Anderson and Stuart Broad have to contribute more in terms of wickets.

The pace bowling unit comprising Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi were virtually unplayable in the Lord's test. South Africa have stuck to their game plan well and England will need to find a way past the fast bowling trio. Dean Elgar is the player to watch out for amongst the batters.

When Is England vs South Africa, 2nd Test 2022 (Know Date, Time And Venue)

The England vs South Africa, 2nd Test 2022 will be played at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester from August 25, 2022 (Thursday) onwards. The game has a start time of 3:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch England vs South Africa, 2nd Test 2022 Live Telecast On TV?

Sony Network have the broadcasting rights for South Africa's Tour of England. Fans can tune into Sony Sports SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of ENG vs SA 2nd Test on TV.

How To Watch England vs South Africa, 2nd Test 2022 Live Streaming Online?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Network, will live stream the England vs South Africa, 2nd Test 2022 on online platforms. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app and website to catch the action live. South Africa have the momentum with them and they might shock England once again to claim the series.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 25, 2022 11:19 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).