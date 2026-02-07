Fact Check: Viral Video Falsely Claims to Show Indian Gymnast Shubhashree More at 2025 World Cup

A video of a rhythmic gymnast performing a ball routine has gained significant traction on social media, with users claiming it depicts Indian athlete Shubhashree Udaysingh More. The captions circulating with the clip suggest the performance took place at the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup 2025 in Lombardy, Italy, and celebrate her as the "daughter of a Railway Police Constable" from Satara, Maharashtra. Fact Check: Did USA Players Enjoy Pani Puri in Mumbai Ahead of ICC T20 World Cup 2026?

However, a fact check has confirmed that the footage has been misattributed. While Shubhashree More is a decorated Indian gymnast, the athlete featured in the viral video is actually Italian star Sofia Raffaeli.

The viral footage does not show an Indian athlete. A reverse image search and comparison of competition records reveal that the gymnast in the blue costume is Sofia Raffaeli, one of the world's leading rhythmic gymnasts.

The specific routine captured in the video was performed by Raffaeli during the Ball Final at the 2023 World Gymnastics Championships held in Valencia, Spain. Raffaeli, who won four medals at that event, is seen performing a routine that earned her international acclaim long before the 2025 season began.

Shubhashree More’s Actual Career Progress

The misinformation appears to have stemmed from a mix of genuine pride in More's achievements and a lack of verification. Shubhashree Udaysingh More is indeed a rising star in Indian gymnastics.

According to official records from the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG):

Junior Career: She represented India at the 2nd FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics Junior World Championships in Cluj-Napoca, Romania, in 2023.

Domestic Success: She recently secured silver medals in the Individual All-Around and Ribbon events at the Khelo India Youth Games 2025.

International Participation: While she did participate in the 2025 FIG World Cup in Milan, Italy, her rankings in the hoop, ball, and clubs categories were between 60th and 65th place. She did not qualify for the finals, which is where the viral high-definition broadcast footage usually originates.

This instance of "misattribution" is common in sports-related social media content, where high-quality footage of international champions is often rebranded to stir nationalistic sentiment in other countries.

While the viral posts correctly identify More's background, noting her father's service in the Railway Police, the use of another athlete’s footage inadvertently detracts from More’s actual hard-earned progress on the international circuit.

Claim : Indian Gymnast Shubhashree More Performing at 2025 World Cup Conclusion : Viral Video Actually Features Italian World Champion Sofia Raffaeli During a 2023 Competition. Full of Trash Clean

