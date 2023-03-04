After a long and agonising wait, India finally have their own Women's T20 Franchise League. The league, named as Women's Premier League is set to launch its inaugural edition with the opening match between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians. Both teams did some aggressive bidding and secured some quality options in the WPL 2023 auction. Both teams have experienced players in their leadership group and considering how important an winning start is in a T20 league in order to build confidence, momentum and to find a workable combination, both teams will look to get a victory in the opening game when they square off in the DY Patil Stadium at Mumbai. GG-W vs MI-W, WPL 2023 Free Live Cricket Streaming: Watch TV Telecast of Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Women’s Premier League Match 1 on Sports18 and JioCinema Online.

Gujarat Giants didn't have any Indian Superstar in the auction, but they used the scouting network of Nooshin Al Khadeer to invest their majority purse in securing overseas superstars and use unearthed domestic talents to build the team around. They have some big names like Ashleigh Gardner and Annabel Sutherland along with Captain Beth Mooney herself. Sneh Rana and Harleen Deol are the value for money options who add Indian depth to the squad, Yet they seem to lack some on-field experience in the Indian category and find a way as they face-off a strong team like Mumbai Indians in the opening game.

Mumbai Indians went hard early to secure the services of Indian captain and explosive allrounder Harmanpreet Kaur and also handed him the leadership role as having an Indian captain keeps the flexibility of the overseas options open. They again went aggressively behind another all-rounder and a run bank, Nat Sciver-Brunt and that makes the middle order one of the best in the tournament. Their focus was always to secure more all-rounders and give the captain more options and with that idea, they have two best Indian all-rounders in Pooja Vastrakar and Amanjot Kaur. Added with overseas stars like Hayley Matthews and Amelia Kerr along with Yastika Bhatia as wicketkeeper batter option, the side looks really strong going into the first game.

GG-W Squad: Sabbhineni Meghana, Beth Mooney(w/c), Harleen Deol, Sophia Dunkley, Ashleigh Gardner, Ashwani Kumari, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana, Mansi Joshi, Tanuja Kanwar, Monica Patel, Hurley Gala, Shabnam Md Shakil, Parunika Sisodia, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Sushma Verma, Kim Garth.

MI-W Squad: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Heather Graham, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Neelam Bisht, Issy Wong, Saika Ishaque, Dhara Gujjar, Sonam Yadav, Jintimani Kalita, Chloe Tryon.