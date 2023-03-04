In a revolutionary step for women's cricket in India, BCCI has launched the Women's Premier League. Five teams (Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, UP Warriorz) will be taking part in the tournament. The inaugural edition will take place at Mumbai and Navi Mumbai between March 4-26. In the opening match of the tournament, Gujarat Giants will be facing Mumbai Indians at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai on Saturday, March 4. The match will commence at 8:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Read more to know about the live streaming and broadcasting details of this game. GG-W vs MI-W WPL 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and Other Things You Need To Know About Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians, Women's Premier League Inaugural Season Match 1 at Mumbai.

Going into the auction, Mumbai Indians had a clear plan. They bought Harmanpreet Kaur to lead their team. And then similar to their men's side, Mumbai managed to build a very talented squad. With quality overseas players like Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Burnt, Amelia Kerr and Chloe Tyron, Mumbai also have Indian stars like Pooja Vastrakar and Yastika Bhatia. Young Amanjot Kaur is another player to watch out for.

Their opponents Gujarat Giants will be led by Australian cricketer Beth Mooney, who is known for her exploits in the shortest format of the game. Meanwhile, the best player of the recently concluded ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023, Ashleigh Gardner will feature for the Gujarat based team. Although Gujarat lack big Indian names, they will have the services of Sneh Rana, Harleen Deol and Dayalan Hemalatha. GG-W vs MI-W, Dream11 Team Prediction WPL 2023: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians, Women's Premier League Inaugural Season Match 1.

GG-W vs MI-W Live Telecast of WPL 2023 Match 1 on Sports18 TV Channels

Gujarat Giants will lock horns with Mumbai Indians in the first match of the WPL 2023. The game will start at 8:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Viacom18 group have the broadcasting rights of Women's Premier League 2023. The match between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians will be telecasted live on Sports18 SD/HD.

GG-W vs MI-W Free Live Streaming Online of WPL 2022 Match 1 on JioCinema

The broadcasting rights of Women's Premier League 2023 are with the Viacom18 group. Fans will be able to watch the free live streaming of the GG-W vs MI-W match on the JioCinema app and website.

