In a battle of debutants, Gujarat Titans (GT) emerged victorious after defeating Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022) match number four. Set 159 runs to win, Gujarat Titans crossed the line with five wickets in hand in the final over. Rahul Tewatia finished unbeaten on 40 off 24 balls and giving him company was youngster Abhinav Manohar. Earlier, Mohammed Shami claimed three wickets for 10 runs in his first spell that wrecked Lucknow Super Giants' innings. Though they recovered from a precarious 29/4 riding on half-centuries from experienced batter Deepak Hooda (55) and debutant Ayush Badoni (54). IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans Beat Lucknow Super Giants in Battle of Debutants.

Gujarat Titans too got off to a poor start losing their first two wickets for 15 runs but skipper Hardik Pandya, who chose to field first on winning the toss, struck a 28-ball 33, David Miller scored 30 and Tewatia’s innings helped them start their IPL 2022 campaign with a five-wicket win. Meanwhile, you can check some stats highlights from the match. Ayush Badoni Quick Facts: Here’s All You Need to Know About Lucknow Super Giants Youngster.

# KL Rahul was out for Golden Duck second time in his IPL career.

# Ayush Badoni becomes the first player to score 50+ runs on IPL debut, batting at No.6 or below.

# Mohammed Shami is the only bowler to take a wicket on the first ball of an IPL franchise.

# Deepak Hooda scored his fourth IPL half-century.

Lucknow Super Giants bowlers found it relatively tough towards the end and failed to restrict the Gujarat Titans batsmen. Dushmantha Chameera ended up picking three wickets while Avesh Khan, Krunal Pandya and Deepak Hooda picked a wicket each.

