Reeling at 29 for four, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) found a hero in youngster Ayush Badoni, who along with senior player Deepak Hooda bailed the side out of trouble. Ayush Badoni and Hooda added 87 off just 67 balls for the fifth wicket to help LSG move out of the initial slump. From 29/4 to Ayush Badoni and Hooda helped cross the hundred-run mark, eventually the two were separated with score reading 116. GT vs LSG Live Score Updates, IPL 2022: Get Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants Full Scorecard Online.

Hooda led the counter-attack for Lucknow Super Giants and then Ayush Badoni joined in and started playing big shots. The right-handed batsman was not afraid of taking on big names like Rashid Khan and Hardik Pandya. He even smashed Pandya for a six and two fours in one over. Ayush Badoni thn completed his half-century in the 19th over. Meanwhile, here are some of the quick facts about Ayush Badoni. IPL 2022: Deepak Hooda Scores Fifty, Rescues LSG With Ayush Badoni.

# Ayush Badoni was born December 03, 1999.

# Ayush Badoni is 22-years-old.

# He bats right-hand and bowls right-arm off-break as well.

# Ayush made his T20 debut for Delhi vs Mumbai in 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

# He has represented India Under-19 in the past as well.

# Ayush Badoni was apparently bought by LSG at the IPL 2022 mega auction for INR 20 lakh, his base price.

The youngster impressed one and all with his stroke making capabilities and the way he paced his innings. During his stay at the crease, Ayush Badoni scored 54 off 41 balls and slammed four fours and three sixes. He surely has cemented his place in the LSG playing XI, at least for next 3-4 games.

