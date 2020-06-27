One of the best pacers to have stepped onto the cricket field, Dale Steyn celebrates his 37th birthday on Saturday (June 27, 2020) and wishes are pouring in for him from all over the world. Be it swinging the ball both ways, bowling vicious bouncers or rattling the stumps with a pin-point yorker, the South African talisman has every weapon in his arsenal which a fast bowler needs to torment a batsman. His records in all forms of cricket are also nothing less than staggering. Steyn might have bid adieu to Test cricket. However, he’s still going strong in white-ball cricket. Happy Birthday Dale Steyn: A Look at Five Best Performances in Test Cricket By the South African Pacer.

Making his debut in December 2004, Steyn didn’t take long in cementing his place in the side despite the presence of Shaun Pollock and Makhaya Ntini. In pace-friendly conditions, he was a nightmare for the best of the batsmen. However, he also proved his mettle in sub-continental conditions where spinners are known to be dominant. Speaking of his numbers, the legendary pacer has scalped 439, 196 and 64 wickets from 93 Tests, 125 ODIs and 47 T20Is. Apart from his prowess with the ball, Steyn is also a handy batsman lower down the order who can play some big shots. Meanwhile, let’s look at how Twitterati celebrated Steyn’s special day.

What A Delivery!!

Wishes From RCB Fans!!

Wishing you a vey Happy Birthday Steyn Gun. Have a wonderful year ahead and many more years to come.🔥 Waiting to see you and Kohli in Red jerseys soon. 😍#ViratKohli #kingkohli #DaleSteyn pic.twitter.com/pU8Ba64Ec0 — King Kohli Telugu FC (@KingkohliTFC) June 27, 2020

Legend!!

One who made flat tracks appear like green tops. Greatest fast bowler of all time. Happy Birthday @DaleSteyn62 2⃣6⃣5⃣ Matches 6⃣9⃣9⃣ Wickets 7⃣/5⃣1⃣ Best vs 🇮🇳 3⃣6⃣ Matches 1⃣0⃣2⃣ Wickets 7⃣/5⃣1⃣ Best#Legend #DaleSteyn pic.twitter.com/VEQ8pcVrNQ — Cricket Fiesta (@CricketFiesta1) June 27, 2020

Stumps Shattered!!

Happy birthday to the king of speed #DaleSteyn hope to see you again very soon on the field, you will see havoc on such batsmen🔥♥️ @DaleSteyn62. Love from India❤❤❤. pic.twitter.com/8nHxhKTZHo — IamSimplySyed12 (@syed_eirfan) June 27, 2020

Sensational Record!!

A very happy birthday to the legend ever got to S.A in history .. Happy birthday sir #DaleSteyn No.1 bowler for six consecutive years on tests. 699 intl wkts💯🤘 @DaleSteyn62 pic.twitter.com/wYYWj7HCBY — Hind_ka _beta07 (@HBeta07) June 27, 2020

Who Remembers This!!

Happy Birthday!!

Happy Birthday to the greatest fast bowler of all time @DaleSteyn62 🎈🎉🍰🎊🎂🎉😍 699 Intl. wickets 🔥. 29 Fifer 5 ten for #DaleSteyn #HappyBirthdayDaleSteyn pic.twitter.com/UhZS4TIGSg — Akash patel (@Akashpatel233) June 27, 2020

The Proteas pacer hasn’t played a lot of cricket in the last few years owing to various injuries. In fact, he also missed the crucial 2019 World cup owing to his wounds. However, he still desires to add some more feathers in his already illustrious hat. He’s eyeing to play the ICC T20 World Cup whose fate is under jeopardy owing to the COVID-19 crisis. So, it will be interesting to see if Steyn can mark his presence in other ICC tournament or not.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 27, 2020 01:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).