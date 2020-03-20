Happy Birthday Tamim Iqbal: Twitterati Wish the Talismanic Batsman As He Turns 31

Happy Birthday Tamim Iqbal (Photo credits: File Image)

Arguably the best batsman to have donned the Bangladesh jersey, Tamim Iqbal celebrates his 31st birthday on Friday (March 20, 2020). Hailing from Chittagong, the left-handed opener has been the cornerstone of Bangladesh’s batting line-up over the years and is continuing to do a good job. In fact, he was recently named the full-time ODI skipper of the side and will aim to step up to that challenge too. With Iqbal being a batsman of such high quality, Twitter went berserk on his birthday as wishes were pouring in for the batsman from all around the world. Tamim Iqbal Replaces Mashrafe Mortaza as Bangladesh ODI Captain After Zimbabwe Series.

The talismanic batsman burst into the scenes during the 2007 World Cup where he played some impressive knocks and grabbed the attention of many cricket fanatics. In fact, Iqbal scored a quick-fire half-century against the might Indians side and guided Bangladesh to a historic win. After that, there was no looking back for the southpaw as he played one match-defining knock after another and gave tough times to many potent bowling line-ups. In fact, his current tally of 13365 runs is most for any Bangladesh batsman in international cricket. Meanwhile, let’s look at how netizens greeted Iqbal on his special day.

Iqbal was last seen in action during Zimbabwe’s recently-concluded tour of Bangladesh. The star opener enjoyed a sensational run in that series too as he scored two brilliant centuries in three games. With the coronavirus outbreak bringing all the major cricket tournaments around the world to a halt, it seems like the star batsman will not be seen in action for quite some time but he must be rearing to go in order to showcase his blitzes.